National Service Dog Awareness Month Ends with Appreciation Event on NMU Campus This Saturday

Marquette, MI – September 26, 2017 – Did you know September is National Service Dog Awareness Month? Service dogs have become a much more common occurrence in society. There can be questions about how to interact with a service dog or even what kind of rights these working animals have. Can you deny a service dog entry to your store? Is it ever okay to pet a service dog? Topics like these will be covered at the National Service Dog Appreciation Event on Saturday, September 30th.

Hosted at the Academic Mall between near the NMU Lydia M. Olson Library, Earthborn Brand Ambassador and NMU Student, Daniel Heredia created this event to recognize the service these animals provide.

From 12p – 5p, this event is open to the public however all service dogs and their owners are strongly encouraged to attend. You will find coupons, treats, and samples for your dog. Businesses throughout the U.P. have worked with Earthborn to create goodie bags for visitors. You can also pick up a free bandana to honor your pup!

Attend to learn from Katie of Yooper Service Dogs and meet Gretchen & Floyd of The Lions Club. They will be around to answer questions regarding training, basic legal issues, business relations and more. Whether you just love animals or you want to find out if your dog could be a service dog, the National Service Dog Appreciation Event has something for you!

To learn more about this appreciation event or RSVP to attend, visit the National Service Dog Appreciation Event Facebook page.

