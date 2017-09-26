National Service Dog Awareness Month Ends with Appreciation Event on NMU Campus This Saturday
Attend the National Service Dog Appreciation Event at NMU this Saturday!
Marquette, MI – September 26, 2017 – Did you know September is National Service Dog Awareness Month? Service dogs have become a much more common occurrence in society. There can be questions about how to interact with a service dog or even what kind of rights these working animals have. Can you deny a service dog entry to your store? Is it ever okay to pet a service dog? Topics like these will be covered at the National Service Dog Appreciation Event on Saturday, September 30th.
Hosted at the Academic Mall between near the NMU Lydia M. Olson Library, Earthborn Brand Ambassador and NMU Student, Daniel Heredia created this event to recognize the service these animals provide.
From 12p – 5p, this event is open to the public however all service dogs and their owners are strongly encouraged to attend. You will find coupons, treats, and samples for your dog. Businesses throughout the U.P. have worked with Earthborn to create goodie bags for visitors. You can also pick up a free bandana to honor your pup!
Attend to learn from Katie of Yooper Service Dogs and meet Gretchen & Floyd of The Lions Club. They will be around to answer questions regarding training, basic legal issues, business relations and more. Whether you just love animals or you want to find out if your dog could be a service dog, the National Service Dog Appreciation Event has something for you!
To learn more about this appreciation event or RSVP to attend, visit the National Service Dog Appreciation Event Facebook page.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto, Instagram at @saddlebackphotography or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Latest posts by Lauren (see all)
Comments
comments