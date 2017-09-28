It’s Party Time! See You at River Rock Lanes for the $7,000 Storage Building of Your Dreams

Marquette, MI – September 28, 2017 – Things are bustling around the studio! Our staff is great ready to head out to River Rock Lanes and Banquet Center in Ishpeming for our $7,000 Storage Building of Your Dreams Giveaway! We can’t wait to see who wins our grand prize from Premium Pole Buildings and Storage Sheds – a $7,000 Gamble or Gable shed!

Make sure you bring your invite and one special friend to the party tonight. You’ll enjoy a free dinner from Mama Russo’s, a chance to win some cool door prizes and a free game of bowling by playing Corn Hole, and of course, the grand prize.

Doors open around 6:30pm this evening; get there early because the line gets long! Don’t forget cash for drinks and tips for the awesome River Rocks wait staff.

Learn more about the giveaway on the official contest page. You’ll find information about the grand prize, major sponsor, and the general contest rules.

Special thanks to all of our sponsors who helped make tonight possible: Premium Pole Buildings & Storage Sheds, River Rock Lanes and Banquet Center, Mama Russo’s, Four Seasons Small Engine, Swick Home Services, Tadych’s Econo Foods, Mill Creek Assisted Living, Newberry Motors, Chuck Renze Ford, Newberry Assisted Living, Woodland Assisted Living, Hudson’s Classic Grill, and Richards Boatworks.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments