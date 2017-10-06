Make Your Life a Bit Better with Free Coffee Tuesdays at Holiday Gas Station in Marquette!

Marquette, MI – October 6, 2017 – I love Holiday coffee, and I love it even more when it’s free!

If you haven’t drove by Holiday Gas Station and seen the large sign out front yet, swing by on a Tuesday and you’ll be in for a nice surprise – FREE Coffee! For a limited time Holiday has made Tuesdays “Free Coffee Tuesdays”. Run into the shop and get yourself a coffee in any size for free! You can even try Holiday’s new brew, the Fair Trade Organic Nicaraguan Blend.

There’s so many options, but I tend to go with the lighter coffees, so that hazelnut is the one for me! Holiday also has medium and darker blends, and you can certainly get that rich, more acidic, brassy blend too.

Big thanks to Holiday Gas Station in Marquette for making my days just a bit better with “Free Coffee Tuesday”.

Thumbs up! Holiday rocks!

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments