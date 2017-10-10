You Are Eligible to Win Free Tyler Farr Tickets on Tomorrow’s Shopping Show!
Spend $109 to be eligible for free Tyler Farr tickets!
Marquette, MI – October 10, 2017 – We have a big giveaway on our shopping show tomorrow morning. Join Major Discount for another exciting show as we giveaway pairs of tickets to see Tyler Farr at the Island Resort and Casino!
When you spend $109 on the shopping show you’ll be eligible for this giveaway! $109 gets you about $150 in certificates, plus your chance at $66 work on FREE tickets!
We have ten pairs of tickets to giveaway so make sure you’re calling in tomorrow and putting in your $109 (or more) order to get in on our contest! The Tyler Farr concert will be hosted by Island Resort and Casino on October 20th or 21st. You’ll get two tickets, a $66 value for free to see one of the best country music concerts to come to the Upper Peninsula!
Don’t miss your chance. Listen along on Sunny.FM 101.9, 103.3 WFXD, or AM1400 and call to put your order in with the Major. You can also stream the show live from your smartphone or computer!
UPBargains.com, saving you $4,000,000 and counting 1998!
