Fire Prevention Week Ends with Static Firetruck Display and Parade at Harlow Park This Saturday
Join the Marquette County Fire Departments for the Static Firetruck Display and Parade!
Marquette, MI – October 11, 2017 – This week is Fire Prevention Week! While the week was supposed to kick off Saturday, October 7th with a static display of firetrucks and response vehicles, we saw quite a bit of rain that day that pushed the disaply and parade the end of the week.
So, this Saturday, October 14th, we say goodbye to Fire Prevention Week with the Firetruck Static Display. Join our unsung heroes and Sunny.FM 101.9 at Harlow Park off Bluff and Washington in Marquette for a morning of fun! The family friendly event will feature many of Marquette County Fire Departments and various Fire and Rescue vehicles. There will be activities for the kids and of course, a appearance made by Sparky the Fire Dog! Attend to enjoy refreshments plus sign up for the bicycle giveaway.
The event runs from 11:00a – to 12:30 pm at Harlow Park before the Fire Truck Parade begins at 12:30pm. The route will take the procession from West Washington Street around through to the end of McClellan Avenue.
Bring the kids and enjoy a fun day at the park! You can also learn about how to prepare your home in case of a fire and meet some of the local firemen and first responders.
