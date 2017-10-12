Bring Your Dog to the Doggie Pack Walk This Sunday at Mattson Lower Harbor
Attend this weekend’s Doggie Pack Walk starting at Mattson Lower Harbor.
Marquette, MI – October 12, 2017 – Looking for something to do with your pupper this weekend? TacoMo Dog Training has just the event for you and your dog! Doggie Pack Walk is coming to Mattson Lower Harbor this Sunday and you and your doggo are invited. Bring your four legged friend to Lower Harbor to join the pack and to the Marquette streets (or sidewalks)!
Big thanks to TacoMo Dog Training for hosting this Doggie Pack Walk!
TacoMo Dog Training invites every dog owner and their pet(s) to attend, including those “yellow dogs” or reactive dogs. TacoMo want this opportunity to be fun for everyone not matter what requirements your pet may have. If you want to attend but your dog needs space from other animals or dislikes being walked up on, contact TacoMo and they will help you set up a plan to ensure your dog stays comfortable! Yellow ribbons or bandanas are a great way to let people know they need to use caution around your pup!
While the group is happy to be hosting these walks, it is still each owners responsibility to control their dog. Keeping your dog up-to-date on vaccinations before attending is important for the sake of all of the puppers!
Can’t make it to this weekend’s event? Try again for Doggie Pack Walk on October 29th. Owners are encouraged to show their Halloween spirit for this final walk of the season and dress up with their companions.
Find out more on the TacoMo Dog Training website or follow the event on the official Facebook Event Page. You can contact the event hosts directly by calling or texting (906) 251-1230.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto, Instagram at @saddlebackphotography or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Latest posts by Lauren (see all)
