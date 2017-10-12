Bring Your Dog to the Doggie Pack Walk This Sunday at Mattson Lower Harbor

Marquette, MI – October 12, 2017 – Looking for something to do with your pupper this weekend? TacoMo Dog Training has just the event for you and your dog! Doggie Pack Walk is coming to Mattson Lower Harbor this Sunday and you and your doggo are invited. Bring your four legged friend to Lower Harbor to join the pack and to the Marquette streets (or sidewalks)!

TacoMo Dog Training invites every dog owner and their pet(s) to attend, including those “yellow dogs” or reactive dogs. TacoMo want this opportunity to be fun for everyone not matter what requirements your pet may have. If you want to attend but your dog needs space from other animals or dislikes being walked up on, contact TacoMo and they will help you set up a plan to ensure your dog stays comfortable! Yellow ribbons or bandanas are a great way to let people know they need to use caution around your pup!

While the group is happy to be hosting these walks, it is still each owners responsibility to control their dog. Keeping your dog up-to-date on vaccinations before attending is important for the sake of all of the puppers!

Can’t make it to this weekend’s event? Try again for Doggie Pack Walk on October 29th. Owners are encouraged to show their Halloween spirit for this final walk of the season and dress up with their companions.

Find out more on the TacoMo Dog Training website or follow the event on the official Facebook Event Page. You can contact the event hosts directly by calling or texting (906) 251-1230.

