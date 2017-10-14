Fire Prevention Week Ends With Great Static Display and Parade

Marquette, MI- October 14th, 2017- Fire Prevention Week came to it’s end this Saturday with a great turnout at the Static Display. The event came a week late due to the amount of rain we saw last Saturday. But it is always better late than never!

It was a great day for the event the sun was shining and a great amount of people from the community came to thank our first responders and check out all the cool equipment that they use. The trucks were quite impressive, not only in size, but the tools that these things were equipped with. There was even a cool antique fire truck to check that made you really think about the history and development of our fire departments.

There was plenty to do and plenty to see. Kids seemed to be having a ball with all the activities. An appearance from Sparky the Fire Dog really seemed to put a big smile on the kids. The Static Display had it all with refreshments and even a bicycle giveaway! There was no better way to start of a Saturday morning than bringing out the family for some fun, and show our appreciation for our local heroes.

The event ended with a nice parade that started at 12:30. The procession left Harlow Park from West Washington Street around through to the end of McClellan Avenue. It was a nice way for people who didn’t make it to the park to wave and salute these heroes for everything they do.

Check out photos from the Fire Prevention Week Static Display:

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments