The Fresh Coast Film Festival Kicks Off With Free Film Night Featuring Three Free Films

Marquette, MI – October 16, 2017 – It’s that time again! Marquette’s inspiring Fresh Coast Film Festival is returning for it’s annual debut. This year the festival is back and they’re kicking off the event with a Free Film Night! Thursday, Ocotober 19th, Fresh Coast will start things off at the Marquette Commons sharing three free films. Come out around 5pm to enjoy dinner from the fleet food trucks on site before finding seats and catching the show.

Great Lakes, Great Stories will being the night with a 7pm showing followed by Whack Jobs and Wild Bill’s Run. Great Lakes, Great Stories will take you on a trip around Lake Superior with three Northern Michigan University Students by bicycle. This project earned the first Fresh Coast Film Festival Scholarship Award for emerging filmmakers!

Whack Jobs takes a look at winter cycling on fat tire bikes. Marquette has becoming a major hub for fat tire biking and this film will educated you on the development of equipment and techniques used for grooming the large network of winter trails.

Closing out the evening, catch a captivating cinematic about Wild Bill Cooper, Wild Bill’s Run. Part Arctic adventure and part crime caper, the film is sure to keep your interest as Wild Bill leads a 5,000 mile snowmobile trip from Minnesota to Moscow during the Cold War in 1972! When the expedition ends, Wild Bill Cooper’s life changed forever and he was forced to disappear!

Don’t miss out on one of Marquette’s fastest growing community events. You can see a full schedule of the festival stretching from October 19th to Sunday October 22nd on the Fresh Coast Film Festival website. You’ll also find information on each film and ticket purchasing options. Follow the event page on Facebook for any new updates!

