The 50th NMU Fall Job Fair Takes Place Tomorrow, October 18th at the University Center

Marquette, MI – October 17, 2017 – The Northern Michigan University Fall Semester Job Fair returns for it’s 50th year on campus! Over 80 different groups will be attending the Job Fair to connect with students and alumni of all different career paths – including us!

This is an opportunity for employers to share information with students regarding various career possibilities. Students can ask questions about the real life experiences in the work place and even have the chance to apply for full or part-time jobs while attending the fair! The job fair is also a great chance for students to learn about internship programs to help further their college career, all while remaining free.

The NMU Fall Job Fair will run from 1:00pm until 4:00pm on Wednesday, October 18th, on the second floor of the University Center. Employers will have booths set up throughout the Great Lakes, Superior, and Charcoal Rooms with brochures, fliers, applications, and free goodies for students to enjoy!

Students and alumni are encouraged to come out to this free event and network with possible employers! Remember, dress for success and bring your resume!

See a full list of participating employers here.

To view the positions Great Lakes Radio will be recruiting for at this job fair, visit our webpage here.

