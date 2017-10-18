80 Employers Attended 50th Annual NMU Fall Semester Job Fair!
Ryan chatting about sports broadcasting.
Marquette, MI – October 18, 2017 – We went over to Northern Michigan University today for the Fall Semester Job Fair. As the 50th NMU Job Fair Northern’s Career Services invited over 80 employers attended today’s event.
Employers took the opportunity to connect with students and alumni from Northern and recruit for open positions and internships. Many different career paths were represented today by businesses like Upper Peninsula Health Plan and River Valley Bank. Government employees like the Green Bay Police, the U.S. Navy, and the MDNR were also on site to answer questions about academy programs. Great Lakes Radio had our table set up with free stuff like t-shirts, stickers, and candy while pitching our own job openings! It was great to chat with some of our local college students and inform them on the Multi-media work place.
If you missed the Fall Semester Job Fair, bring your resume and attending the Winter Job Fair on Wednesday, March 21, 2018! All job fairs are free to NMU Students and Alumni and open to students in any point in their college career. Come out and learn about possibly career paths that may be right for you.
To learn about what positions are currently open at Great Lakes Radio, visit our site here.
Busy day in the Great Lakes Room at NMU!
Over 80 employers attending today’s event.
Companies had lots of free stuff to give away as well as good information.
Students got a chance to learn about all different career paths.
Attend the spring job fair!
Ryan Ranguette from Fox Sports Marquette attended as a rep for Great Lakes Radio.
Checking out the cool swag at the GLR table!
