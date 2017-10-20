Grab a Beer to Support Pints For Polio Tonight in Marquette County
Grab a beer with some friends tonight and give to a good cause.
Marquette, MI – October 20, 2017 – Looking for something fun to do tonight? How about having a good time while supporting a good cause? The local Rotary Clubs have teamed up to standing up to End Polio Now
tonight! Join club members in the End Polio Now campaign by participating in Pints for Polio. Rotarians are working with local Marquette County bars and restaurants to raise funds for polio research and those battling the disease.
When you purchase a beer from any of these local businesses from now until midnight tonight, $0.25 from each pint will be donated to End Polio Now. The proceeds from this event will then be matched 2:1 by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Swing by any of the following locations to enjoy a crisp beer and a bite to eat for a nice night out and to support a great cause.
Join the Pints for Polio Facebook Event Page for continuous information updates.
See other fundraisers this month to support the end of Polio.
Participating Bars and Restaurants in Marquette:
Participating Bars & Restaurants in Negaunee
- Jackson’s Pit Gourmet Grill & Bar
Participating Bars & Restaurants in Ishpeming
- Cognition Brewing Company
- Jasper Ridge Brewery & Restaurant
- Venice Pub & Pizzeria
Hours of participation may vary by location
