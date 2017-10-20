Grab a Beer to Support Pints For Polio Tonight in Marquette County

Marquette, MI – October 20, 2017 – Looking for something fun to do tonight? How about having a good time while supporting a good cause? The local Rotary Clubs have teamed up to standing up to End Polio Now

tonight! Join club members in the End Polio Now campaign by participating in Pints for Polio. Rotarians are working with local Marquette County bars and restaurants to raise funds for polio research and those battling the disease.

When you purchase a beer from any of these local businesses from now until midnight tonight, $0.25 from each pint will be donated to End Polio Now. The proceeds from this event will then be matched 2:1 by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Swing by any of the following locations to enjoy a crisp beer and a bite to eat for a nice night out and to support a great cause.

Participating Bars and Restaurants in Marquette:

906 Sports Bar & Grill

The American Legion Marquette

Aubree’s Pizzeria & Grill

Blackrocks Brewery

Delft Bistro

DIGS Gastropub

Hudson’s Classic Bar & Grill

Inron Bay Restaurant & Drinkery

The Landmark Inn

Ore Dock Brewing Company

Ramada Inn

The Recovery Room

Stucko’s Pub & Grill

The Marq

Vango’s Pizza & Cocktail Lounge

The Wooden Nickel

Participating Bars & Restaurants in Negaunee

Jackson’s Pit Gourmet Grill & Bar

Participating Bars & Restaurants in Ishpeming

Cognition Brewing Company

Jasper Ridge Brewery & Restaurant

Venice Pub & Pizzeria

Hours of participation may vary by location

