UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: Forest Roberts Theatre Haunted Theatre Tickets for Just $7.00

Marquette, MI – October 24, 2017 – You aren’t doing Halloween right if you don’t go to at least one haunted house! This week the Forest Roberts Theatre returns with their 9th Annual Haunted Theatre. The stage is transformed into a fun and spooky haunted house for this Halloween themed event designed for all ages!

Wander through the set with a cast of approximately 40 NMU students, community members and youth lying in wait to scary you! The act is mostly improvised so even if you went last year, a run through the Haunted Theatre is never the same, so why not check it out?

Get a discount on your Haunted Theatre General Admission Ticket for just $7 with UPBargains.com! Tickets are good for any of the three dates in 2017 with guaranteed fun and fright. Visit UPBargains.com to reserve or purchase your tickets online. You can pick them up in store or have them sent in the mail.

Performances are as follows*:

Thursday, October 26th from 7:00-11:00pm

Friday, October 27th from 7:00-11:00pm

Saturday, October 28th from 7:00-11:00pm

All performances are rated PG-13. Parental supervision is required for kinds 7 years old and under. Got questions? Call the Box Office at 227-2082!

