Downtown Marquette Hosts Door-to-Door Trick or Treating at Local Businesses

Marquette, MI – October 23, 2017 – Do you have a little ghost or goblin itching to put their Halloween Costume on a little early? Head out on Saturday to the Downtown Marquette Trick or Treat instead of on a Tuesday night, or just go for double the candy!

This Saturday, October 28th, Downtown Marquette is hosting yet another year of Trick or Treating for the kids! Many of district’s businesses are participating in the event to give kids a chance to go door-to-door and collect some extra goodies! Bring your child downtown from 4-6pm on Saturday for some Pre-Halloween fun.

Stop by any of the business with an orange “Welcome Trick or Treaters” signs in the window. The Marquette Police Department event intends to have extra officers around the downtown area to make sure your kids stay safe all evening!

Enjoy an evening out on the town if your kids and check out some new businesses along the way! Visit the Downtown Marquette website for more information and follow along with the Facebook Event Page for the most recent updates.

