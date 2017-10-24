Get a Free Frosty On Our Shopping Show & Use It Thursday at the Wendy’s Grand Re-Opening
Get a free frosty on us and use it at the grand reopening on Thursday!
Marquette, MI – October 24, 2017 – Tune in for our Shopping Show tomorrow on Sunny.FM 101.9 from 9am – 11a to hear all the best deals from Major Discount and UPBargains.com. When you purchase an item off our show, get a free frosty card to use at Wendy’s of Marquette!
Now that remodel at Wendy’s is complete, their hosting a Grand re-Opening is this Thursday! Bring your free frosty card to Wendy’s on Thursday where we will be broadcasting multiple shows live from the re-opening. Meet our on-air talent any time from 10a until 2p and enjoy lunch for an all new experience at Wendy’s! The restaurant has their new chicken tenders and S’AWESOME sauce for you to try plus and a large flat screen TV and fireplace!
Don’t miss your chance for a free frosty by shopping with us during the Great Lakes Radio Shopping Show or the chance to check out the all new dining experience at Wendy’s and meet our staff!
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto, Instagram at @saddlebackphotography or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Latest posts by Lauren (see all)
