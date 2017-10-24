Get a Free Frosty On Our Shopping Show & Use It Thursday at the Wendy’s Grand Re-Opening

Marquette, MI – October 24, 2017 – Tune in for our Shopping Show tomorrow on Sunny.FM 101.9 from 9am – 11a to hear all the best deals from Major Discount and UPBargains.com. When you purchase an item off our show, get a free frosty card to use at Wendy’s of Marquette!

Now that remodel at Wendy’s is complete, their hosting a Grand re-Opening is this Thursday! Bring your free frosty card to Wendy’s on Thursday where we will be broadcasting multiple shows live from the re-opening. Meet our on-air talent any time from 10a until 2p and enjoy lunch for an all new experience at Wendy’s! The restaurant has their new chicken tenders and S’AWESOME sauce for you to try plus and a large flat screen TV and fireplace!

Don’t miss your chance for a free frosty by shopping with us during the Great Lakes Radio Shopping Show or the chance to check out the all new dining experience at Wendy’s and meet our staff!

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments