UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: Celebrate Halloween with $10 Certificates to Papa Murphy’s

Deal of the Day: Celebrate Halloween with $10 Certificates to Papa Murphy's

Marquette, MI – October 30, 2017 – We’re just one day away from Halloween and if you haven’t picked up a $10 Menu Certificate to use on a Papa Murphy’s Jack-O-Lantern pizza yet, you only have two days left! Each year Papa Murphy’s runs a special where you can buy a Jack-O-Lantern pizza to celebrate that Halloween spirit, and it’s spooky good!

Use a UPBargains.com certificate to bring home a special dinner before the kids go out Trick-or-Treating! You can even get in our the #JACKOSELFIE contest. Snap a photo with your Jack-O-Lantern pizza, submit it on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag, #Jackoselfie, and you could win a $50 Papa Murphy’s gift card! We’re giving you a $10 certificate for just $6.00 with a chance to win $50!

Certificates are also good for their cookie dough, cheesy bread, salads, dessert pizzas and more! Visit UPBargains.com to purchase your certificate then give Papa Murphy’s a call to pre-order your take and bake pizza at (906) 226-1515.

Love at 425°!

