Marquette’s Newest John Deere Dealer, Northland Lawn, Sports & Equipment Hosts Grand Opening in Negaunee
Visit Northland Lawn, Sports & Equipment at 14 US 41 E., Negaunee, Michigan 49866
Marquette, MI – October 28, 2017 – Marquette County’s newest John Deere dealer, Northland Lawn, Sports & Equipment is hosting their open house today to celebrate the new location opening in Negaunee. Opening just in time for the first real snow, the store has seen a great turn out so far, with many people saying they heard Major Discount talking about the Grand Opening on Sunny.FM 101.9.
Major Discount is reporting on Sunny.FM 101.9 to tell you about the great deals at Northland. The Major even got a chance to talk with Northland co-owner Nick Vivian to hear about what the new store has to offer. Until 4pm today when you stop by Northland Lawn, Sports & Equipment, check out the aisles of parts and accessories, getting 10% off purchases! With winter on the way today’s open house also gave visitors a chance to test drive a new gator or tractor in the back 40! Northland cut prices on all of their tractors by $250 and gators by $100. Throw a bucket on the front or scrapper on the back from Northland’s inventory and you and your new John Deere will be ready to handle many U.P. winters to come!
Come out to Northland Lawn, Sports & Equipment for the Grand Opening in Negaunee!
The Major also found great savings on new riding and zero turn mowers. During the Grand Opening, Northland is dropping prices on all mowers by $100 to help you replace that old mower you’ve got that barely made it through this past summer.
The savings on parts and machinery today is outstanding, but nothing is better than free! A great home made lunch was served for visitors between 11a and 2p from with burgers, brats, hot dogs, and lots of tasty desserts.
While Northland Lawn, Sports & Equipment is primarily a John Deere dealer, the local business also sells other brands like Stihl and Honda. If you thought a free lunch was great, you’ll want to get your name in the drawing for the Stihl Chainsaw giveaway before today’s open house ends! Plus, Great Lakes Radio has teamed up with Island Resort and Casino to giveaway some Easton Corbin tickets for his show on November 11th. Stop in to the store if you haven’t already to put your name in for a chance to win some free stuff and have a burger while you’re at it.
Major Discount with co-owner, Nick Vivian.
Don’t miss the fun; gear up for winter with Northland Lawn, Sports & Equipment and save big during Marquette County’s newest John Deere dealer open house. Lunch is from 11a until 2, but the sales run all day from 8a until 4p!
Listen in to Major Discount has he reports live from Northland Lawn, Sports & Equipment:
Major Discount talks to Northland owner Nick Vivian about opening the store
Sales Representative David Humphrey talks with Todd Noordyk about working with the community and other staff
Listen to Honda Rep, Bob, talk with the Major about being an associate to Northland
Jay Dierich from Stihl talks to Todd about why you should pick Stihl
Owner Mike LaFontaine talks about connection between all three Northland stores
Hear about the new lines available from John Deere at Northland with John Deere Rep, Matt Arnold
Major Discount invites the community to the open house at Northland Lawn, Sports & Equipment
Listen to CFO John Esteban chat with Major Discount about coming to the Marquette County Area
