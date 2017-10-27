Major Discount Reports Live from the Frei Chevrolet No Tricks, Only Treats Sale! Don’t Miss the Magical Deals
Marquette, MI – October 27, 2017 – The rain certainly didn’t spook the community today! The turn out for the Frei Chevrolet No Tricks, Only Treats Sale had the dealership showroom packed. This fang-tastic Halloween themed sale celebrates Truck Month with special 0% interest on 72 month 2017 Silverado leases. Frei even covered the first payment for anyone who signed a Silverado lease today!
We had Major Discount on site to report live from Frei, telling listeners about all of the boo-tiful deals. Visitors received treat after treat picking up $500 pre-paid cards to use toward any pre-owned or new vehicle purchase! The low prices, plus 0% interest on 2017 Silverado Trucks helped some people leave with a brand new toy. Frei Chevrolet couldn’t let the hordes starve either. Everyone got a spook-takular meal from Jet’s Pizza with pizza and bread sticks being served from 3p to 6p.
Major caught up with Jim Grundstrom, the owner at Frei Chevrolet to chat about the great deals going on today and tomorrow. The two were both impressed by the community’s support of today’s event with a large number of sales already completed!
This ghoulishly delightful sale continues through tomorrow evening at Frei Chevrolet. If you couldn’t make it out today, make sure to get into Frei Chevy for the final day of Frei’s No Tricks, Only Treats Sale. Don’t let that old run down car you drive haunt your life, just sign and drive to Make Every Day A Friday.
Listen to audio from Major Discount today!
Major Discount and Owner Jim Grundstrom say hello
Major Discount is excited to give away a fish fry
The Major wants to give away Wendy’s
The Major lets you know three canned food items gets you $3 off an oil change
Jim gives you great advice and deals on tires
Jim details all the great deals going on
Jim tells you about their great detailing department
Major Discount gives you the deals
Major Discount says goodbye
Check out pictures from today!
-
-
Frei Chevy Marquette MI No Tricks Just Treats Sale October 27 2017 – 16
-
-
Don’t forget you can always shop online.
-
-
What a beautiful truck!
-
-
Bring your canned goods!
-
-
Another great sale!
-
-
Visit their website.
-
-
The Major and Owner Jim Grundstrom.
-
-
The Major and Owner Jim Grundstrom.
-
-
The Major is ready to rock!
-
-
Some customers getting in on the great deals.
-
-
Can never go wrong with Jets Pizza.
-
-
The lot is waiting for you.
-
-
The Sunny vehicle made an appearance.
-
-
Frei Chevy Marquette MI No Tricks Just Treats Sale October 27 2017 – 06
-
-
Come pick your new car.
-
-
Packer fans need a new Chevy!
-
-
Frei has everything you need.
-
-
Don’t be afraid to save.
-
-
Don’t forget to stop in.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto, Instagram at @saddlebackphotography or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Latest posts by Lauren (see all)
Comments
comments