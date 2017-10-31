Last Day of the No Tricks, Only Treats Sale at Frei Chevy

Marquette, MI – October 31, 2017 – The snow certainly didn’t spook the community this Halloween! The turn out for the Frei Chevrolet final day of No Tricks, Only Treats Sale had the dealership showroom packed. This fang-tastic Halloween themed sale celebrates Truck Month with special 0% interest on 72 month 2017 Silverado leases. Frei even covered the first payment for anyone who signed a Silverado lease today!

We had Major Discount on site to report live from Frei, telling listeners about all of the boo-tiful deals. Visitors received treat after treat picking up $500 pre-paid cards to use toward any pre-owned or new vehicle purchase! The low prices, plus 0% interest on 2017 Silverado Trucks helped some people leave with a brand new toy. Frei Chevrolet couldn’t let the hordes starve either. Everyone got a spook-takular meal from Jet’s Pizza with pizza and bread sticks being served all afternoon.

Major caught up with Andy (Sales Director) and Jill (Marketing Director) Grundstrom, as well as Sales Team Member Erick Brooks, at Frei Chevrolet to chat about the great deals going on today. They were all impressed by the community’s support of today’s event with a large number of sales already completed!

This ghoulishly delightful sale ends at 6 PM at Frei Chevrolet. Don’t let that old run down car you drive haunt your life, just sign and drive to Make Every Day A Friday.

Listen to audio from Major Discount today!

The Major says hello from Frei Chevy!

The Major is excited about giving away concert tickets.

Major Discount gives you the deals.

Joe Ducksworth from our team and the Major talk about all the excitement at Frei Chevy.

Jill Grundstrom and Major Discount talk about the Equinox.

Sales Member Erick Brooks and the Major chat about the deals.

Andy Grundstrom talks with the Major.

Major Discount and Andy Grundstrom chat.

Andy and the Major give you all the treats.

The Major and Andy give you the deals.

Andy and Major Discount tell you why you should come to Frei Chevy.

Major Discount and Andy Grundstrom wish you a Happy Halloween.

Check out pictures from the sale!

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments