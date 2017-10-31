Last Day of the No Tricks, Only Treats Sale at Frei Chevy
The Major and Owner Jim Grundstrom.
Marquette, MI – October 31, 2017 – The snow certainly didn’t spook the community this Halloween! The turn out for the Frei Chevrolet final day of No Tricks, Only Treats Sale had the dealership showroom packed. This fang-tastic Halloween themed sale celebrates Truck Month with special 0% interest on 72 month 2017 Silverado leases. Frei even covered the first payment for anyone who signed a Silverado lease today!
We had Major Discount on site to report live from Frei, telling listeners about all of the boo-tiful deals. Visitors received treat after treat picking up $500 pre-paid cards to use toward any pre-owned or new vehicle purchase! The low prices, plus 0% interest on 2017 Silverado Trucks helped some people leave with a brand new toy. Frei Chevrolet couldn’t let the hordes starve either. Everyone got a spook-takular meal from Jet’s Pizza with pizza and bread sticks being served all afternoon.
Major caught up with Andy (Sales Director) and Jill (Marketing Director) Grundstrom, as well as Sales Team Member Erick Brooks, at Frei Chevrolet to chat about the great deals going on today. They were all impressed by the community’s support of today’s event with a large number of sales already completed!
This ghoulishly delightful sale ends at 6 PM at Frei Chevrolet. Don’t let that old run down car you drive haunt your life, just sign and drive to Make Every Day A Friday.
Some customers getting in on the great deals.
The Major is ready to rock!
The lot is waiting for you.
What a beautiful truck!
Bring your canned goods!
Another great sale!
Can never go wrong with Jets Pizza.
The Sunny vehicle made an appearance.
Come pick your new car.
Packer fans need a new Chevy!
Frei has everything you need.
Don’t be afraid to save.
Don’t forget to stop in.
Great tire and brake deals.
Nothing better than a Chevy!
Always choose Frei’s exceptional service!
Some satisfied customers.
Customers getting a nice treat this Halloween.
Get yourself a beautiful Silverado!
Sunny Flex never left the sale.
