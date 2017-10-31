Happy Halloween! Our Treat to You is Free Easton Corbin Tickets – Learn How to Win!

Marquette, MI – October 31, 2017 – Happy Halloween! We’re saving our treats for tomorrow’s Great Lakes Shopping Show with Major Discount. While we don’t have candy to give away, we have “A Thing For you” that we think you might just like.

When you call in during tomorrow’s show and spend $100, you’ll get about $150 in certificate value, plus a chance to win free Easton Corbin tickets! This Country Music star is coming to Island Resort and Casino and as our treat to you, we’re sending you to the show! We’ll be giving away eight pairs of tickets like “Clockwork” which means eight chances to win an extra $66 value and a real good time!

So “Roll With It” and call 361-DEAL during tomorrow’s Shopping Show and get your name in the drawing. Tickets are good for the concert at the Island Resort and Casino on November 17th or 18th.

Listen to our Shopping Show on Sunny.FM 101.9 or one of our sister stations, 103.3 WFXD and AM1400 WQXO. You can always stream the show live too!

