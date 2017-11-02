UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: Jeff Jennings & Friends Tickets For Concert This Saturday
Marquette, MI – November 2, 2017 – Looking for something fun to do this weekend? How about a talent packed concert and auction to benefit a local organization? UPBargains.com has tickets to Jeff Jennings and Friends at the Historic Vista Theatre. The concert will give you a chance to see some local talent including The Lakeview Elementary Chorus, Shotgun Kelly, Payton Drew, Bobby Glenn Brown, Linda Stanaway, Marcia Nora Hicks, Deano and the Jello Shooters, and more!
Don’t miss the show! Get tickets from UPBargains.com
A silent auction will also be held during this event with donations coming from local artists, vendors, and businesses. Bidding will begin at 6:00pm and winners will be announced after the program.
Purchase your tickets on UPBargains.com to attend the show on Saturday, November 4th at 7 pm at the Vista Theater in Negaunee. The Vista Theatre is excited to welcome back local legend Jeff Jennings and some very special friends for a benefit concert. Save 50% on tickets when you shop UPBargains.com!
Visit the Vista Theatre online or joining the Facebook Event page for the most recent updates.
