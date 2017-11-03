UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: Corner Cafe $10 Menu Certificates 40% Off
Marquette, MI – November 3, 2017 – MMMMM, are you looking for a delicious breakfast just like your Grandma’s home cooking? The Corner Cafe has returned to the Great Lakes Shopping Show and now you can have your breakfast and eat it too!
Visit UPBargains.com to save!
Visit UPBargains.com to save 40% of your nice trip to the Corner Cafe! We’ve got $10 Menu Certificates good toward any food item on the menu for just $6.00. Order your certificates online then pick them up at our Marquette location or have them mailed to your home.
Corner Cafe is conveniently located at the junction of US Highway 41 and M-95. Call for daily specials at (906) 339-0013
The Corner Cafe will give you the comfort food you need this winter, just like Grandma always did.
