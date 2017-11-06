UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: $10 Certificates to Jim’s Music and Teaching Center in Marquette
Marquette, MI – November 6, 2017 – Looking to pick up a new instrument or accessory? Stop by Jim’s Music at their new location on Third Street in Marquette for the hot deals. UPBargains.com is offering even better savings with $10 Certificates to Jim’s Music for just $7.00! You can use up to 5 at one time in store to get your maximum savings!
Save at Jim’s Music with UPBargains.com
Use the certificate on a new instrument, accessory, or for lessons! Learn to play the guitar, bass, ukulele, piano or drums.
Not only does Jim’s Music have the best quality instruments in the industry but they can teach you how to play with the areas most qualified instructors at a rate you can afford.
Get on UPBargains.com to save. Purchase your certificates them pick them up at our Marquette office on your way to Jim’s Music!
