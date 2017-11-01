The Ishpeming Holiday Craft Show Starts off the Holiday Season
Attend the Holiday Craft Show at the Ishpeming Armory.
Marquette, MI – November 1, 2017 – It’s never too early to think about holiday shopping and the Holiday Craft Show is coming to Ishpeming! Visit the craft show to check out all kinds of crafts and unique holiday gifts that will make your Christmas season special.
The two day show running Friday, November 10th from 4pm until 8pm and Saturday, November 11th 10am until 4pm welcomes the holiday season and gives you a chance to pick up something different for to hand out this year! Free admission and a concession stand at the Ishpeming Armory will have you cruising around the show checking out all of the neat crafts. Find home made gifts of all kinds at the show perfect for stocking stuffers or as gifts for your clients.
Start your holiday shopping with the vendors of the 2017 Holiday Craft Show!
Join the Holiday Craft Show Facebook Event Page for all of the recent updates.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto, Instagram at @saddlebackphotography or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Latest posts by Lauren (see all)
Comments
comments