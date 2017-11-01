The Ishpeming Holiday Craft Show Starts off the Holiday Season

Marquette, MI – November 1, 2017 – It’s never too early to think about holiday shopping and the Holiday Craft Show is coming to Ishpeming! Visit the craft show to check out all kinds of crafts and unique holiday gifts that will make your Christmas season special.

The two day show running Friday, November 10th from 4pm until 8pm and Saturday, November 11th 10am until 4pm welcomes the holiday season and gives you a chance to pick up something different for to hand out this year! Free admission and a concession stand at the Ishpeming Armory will have you cruising around the show checking out all of the neat crafts. Find home made gifts of all kinds at the show perfect for stocking stuffers or as gifts for your clients.

Start your holiday shopping with the vendors of the 2017 Holiday Craft Show!

Join the Holiday Craft Show Facebook Event Page for all of the recent updates.

