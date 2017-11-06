Enjoy The Grand Re-Opening at Super One Foods of Marquette This Wednesday!

Marquette, MI – November 6, 2017 – Super One Foods of Marquette cuts their Grand Re-Opening Ribbon this Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the building’s remodel. The face lift offers shoppers a wider selection of products to compete with other supermarkets, while keeping those fresh low prices shoppers have gotten used to!

Join us as we head over to Super One Foods for the Grand Re-Opening celebration. We’ll be live on location to report on the amazing specialty deals at the store and all of the events going on in side.

The ribbon cutting starts at 1:30pm and Super One welcomes everyone to attend! Inside you’ll find samples of products throughout the store plus on November 8th & 10th, adults can enjoy a beer and wine taste testing! Swing by the store and check out the incredible liquor department with a massive assortment of Michigan craft beers, imported and domestic brews, liquors, and wines.

Super One Foods also improved their produce section adding 180 linear feet, doubled the deli self-service area, and added a new service seafood case. The store will also be giving away a number of big prizes! When you attend, register to win a flat screen TV, gas grill, gift cards, and many other prizes, while taking advantage of the special deals.

Shop the newly designed aisles for deals like $0.88 1lb Bar-S Franks, $2.99 12oz. Sugardale Sliced Bacon, and Pure Premium Orange Juice from Tropicana for just $3.49 a bottle!

Don’t miss the Grand Re-opening at Super One Foods in Marquette running now through Wednesday, November 8th! Come out and see us at Super One Foods, check out the new look, and still find those old deals you know and love.

