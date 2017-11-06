Enjoy The Grand Re-Opening at Super One Foods of Marquette This Wednesday!
Don’t miss the Grand Re-Opening at Super One Foods of Marquette
Marquette, MI – November 6, 2017 – Super One Foods of Marquette cuts their Grand Re-Opening Ribbon this Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the building’s remodel. The face lift offers shoppers a wider selection of products to compete with other supermarkets, while keeping those fresh low prices shoppers have gotten used to!
Join us as we head over to Super One Foods for the Grand Re-Opening celebration. We’ll be live on location to report on the amazing specialty deals at the store and all of the events going on in side.
The ribbon cutting starts at 1:30pm and Super One welcomes everyone to attend! Inside you’ll find samples of products throughout the store plus on November 8th & 10th, adults can enjoy a beer and wine taste testing! Swing by the store and check out the incredible liquor department with a massive assortment of Michigan craft beers, imported and domestic brews, liquors, and wines.
The Super One Foods Marquette store front, before and after
Super One Foods also improved their produce section adding 180 linear feet, doubled the deli self-service area, and added a new service seafood case. The store will also be giving away a number of big prizes! When you attend, register to win a flat screen TV, gas grill, gift cards, and many other prizes, while taking advantage of the special deals.
Shop the newly designed aisles for deals like $0.88 1lb Bar-S Franks, $2.99 12oz. Sugardale Sliced Bacon, and Pure Premium Orange Juice from Tropicana for just $3.49 a bottle!
Don’t miss the Grand Re-opening at Super One Foods in Marquette running now through Wednesday, November 8th! Come out and see us at Super One Foods, check out the new look, and still find those old deals you know and love.
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto, Instagram at @saddlebackphotography or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Latest posts by Lauren (see all)
