Super One Foods of Marquette Hosts Grand Re-Opening with Free Samples and Big Prizes!
Marquette, MI – November 8, 2017 – Today we went over to Super One Foods of Marquette to check out the low prices and better choices! The market hosted their Grand Re-opening today to celebration the completion of the building’s extensive remodel. Walt and Mike started out the day hosting the Sunny Morning Show live from the store to invite shoppers to come check up the store’s new features. Now when you walk into Super One Foods of Marquette you have an all new shopping experience while still finding those low prices and big savings on your favorite items.
Major Discount caught up with from Super One Foods to talk about the remodel. Manager of the Meat Department, Pete Kolbus thought that the day could not have gone any better. With an additional 180 linear feet in the produce area, a new service seafood case, and the deli self-service area double the size, you’ll have a lot to check out. One of the stores largest new features is the impressive liquor department. The massive area houses tons of Michigan Craft beers, domestic and important beers, liquors, and wines. You will have no problem finding a new pairing for that thanksgiving dinner coming up!
Shoppers saw savings on store products like $0.88 1lb Bar-S Franks, $2.99 12oz. Sugardale Sliced Bacon, and Pure Premium Orange Juice from Tropicana for just $3.49 a bottle! Visitors also got a chance to register to win flat screen TVs, gas grill, gift cards, and many other prizes during the Grand Re-opening event.
If you missed out on today’s celebration, the festivities continue with another beer and wine tasting on Friday, November 10th and sales all week long.
Listen to Major Discount report live from Super One Foods of Marquette:
The Major and Store Manager Ed Czenkus
Major Discount and Manager of the Meat Department Pete Kolbus
Super One Meat Department Team Member Gary and the Major
Loyal Customer Dennis Joins Major Discount
The Major Talked with Owner Patrick Miner
Patrick and the Major telling you all about the new Super One
Josh from the Meat Department joined the fun
Walt from the Sunny Morning Show talked with the Major
District Manager Robert Delongchamp said hello
The Major and Robert say goodbye
Come out to Super One Foods for the Grand Re-opening with sales all day.
Sales go all day so visit Super One Foods!
The parking lot sure is packed at Super One Foods!
Major Discount with Gary from Super One Foods of Marquette
The store was packed! Check out those register lines.
Dennis Tryan joined Todd on to chat about Super One!
Sara Lee Sales Rep giving Bill some free samples!
Walt and Mike took the Sunny Morning Show on the road and did the show live from Super One this morning.
Store Manager Ed Czenkus with Major Discount
Right at the front of the store shoppers could enjoys some delicious cake and cookies.
Bring the kids for a free Super One ballon!
Pete Kolbus joins the Major on the radio.
Visitors signed up for great prizes like a gas grill, a tv, bike and more!
As you enter the store, check out the brand new liquor department.
Super One has an incredible beer, wine, and liquor selection.
Enjoy the celebration at Super One Marquette.
The store added 180 linear feet to the produce section.
Samples were available in just about every department!
Guess the weight of the cheese for a $50 gift card to Super One.
The new salad and olive bar was a big hit.
Taste test some delicious olives.
Everything in the store looks amazing.
Super One is cooking up a storm! Come in and try the samples.
These brats are so flavorful, you’ll want a second taste test.
Get fresh cuts of meat and seafood!
Susie-Q Fish Market was on site to serve up some delicious salmon.
Daniel LeClair, Vice President of Sales for Susie-Q.
This 8 cheese mac and cheese pizza was fantastic!
Mama Russo’s had brats on sale for just $3.99 a pack.
The new bakery section looks great.
Enjoy the new shopping experience at Super One Foods of Marquette.
The Major getting ready to go back on air, live from Super One.
What great prizes, visit Super One to register for a a chance to win
Super One did a great job with this multi-teared cake.
Congrats to Super One Foods on a successful remodel.
Todd Noordyk and Luke Noordyk at Super One Foods of Marquette.
Todd and Josh hanging out at the Sunny.FM booth at Super One Foods.
Looking for an easier way to do Thanksgiving Dinner this year? Why not choose Super One Foods.
