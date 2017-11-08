Super One Foods of Marquette Hosts Grand Re-Opening with Free Samples and Big Prizes!

Marquette, MI – November 8, 2017 – Today we went over to Super One Foods of Marquette to check out the low prices and better choices! The market hosted their Grand Re-opening today to celebration the completion of the building’s extensive remodel. Walt and Mike started out the day hosting the Sunny Morning Show live from the store to invite shoppers to come check up the store’s new features. Now when you walk into Super One Foods of Marquette you have an all new shopping experience while still finding those low prices and big savings on your favorite items.

Major Discount caught up with from Super One Foods to talk about the remodel. Manager of the Meat Department, Pete Kolbus thought that the day could not have gone any better. With an additional 180 linear feet in the produce area, a new service seafood case, and the deli self-service area double the size, you’ll have a lot to check out. One of the stores largest new features is the impressive liquor department. The massive area houses tons of Michigan Craft beers, domestic and important beers, liquors, and wines. You will have no problem finding a new pairing for that thanksgiving dinner coming up!

Shoppers saw savings on store products like $0.88 1lb Bar-S Franks, $2.99 12oz. Sugardale Sliced Bacon, and Pure Premium Orange Juice from Tropicana for just $3.49 a bottle! Visitors also got a chance to register to win flat screen TVs, gas grill, gift cards, and many other prizes during the Grand Re-opening event.

If you missed out on today’s celebration, the festivities continue with another beer and wine tasting on Friday, November 10th and sales all week long.

Listen to Major Discount report live from Super One Foods of Marquette:

The Major and Store Manager Ed Czenkus

Major Discount and Manager of the Meat Department Pete Kolbus

Super One Meat Department Team Member Gary and the Major

Loyal Customer Dennis Joins Major Discount

The Major Talked with Owner Patrick Miner

Patrick and the Major telling you all about the new Super One

Josh from the Meat Department joined the fun

Walt from the Sunny Morning Show talked with the Major

District Manager Robert Delongchamp said hello

The Major and Robert say goodbye

