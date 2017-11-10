Great Lakes Radio Reports from 2017 Frei Chevrolet Closeout Event in Marquette

Marquette, MI – November 10, 2017 – Prepare for winter with the 2017 Frei Chevrolet Closeout Event! We’ve got Major Discount out at Frei Chevy reporting live until 2 PM on all of the great deals you’ll see when you stop in for the sale.

Frei Chevrolet Owner Jim Grundstrom joined the Major on air to talk about what’s going on today at the dealership. This Frei Freiday event extends through the end of November to help closeout the year. Visitors who stop by throughout the rest of the sale receive employee prices on any 2017 Silverado, Colorado, or Traverse! You can Find New Roads with Frei Chevrolet’s major price cuts and reliable service. Why try to get through another U.P. winter in that old beat up vehicle? The 2017 Closeout Event is here to help you start the 2018 year and Make Every Day a Freiday!

The Major also told listeners about the incredible subcompact and sedan models discounted on the lot. Through November 30th, customers who purchase a 2017 Trax, Malibu, or Cruze will get 20% off or 0% interested when leasing for 72 months! Purchase a 2018 vehicle at 10% off or 0% on 60 month leases. Andy Grundstrom, Sales Manager at Frei had more to say mentioning that the dealership also has all used vehicles $500 off!

Jim invited everyone to come in to Frei today, enjoy some Jet’s Pizza and cruise the lot. Great Lakes Radio is also giving away some Easton Corbin tickets to see him at the Island Resort and Casino on November 17th or 18th!

The staff at Frei have already seen plenty of people in today and got some sales on paper. Don’t miss your chance to be treated like an employee with big savings and great deals across all models, plus a chance to win some free concert tickets!

Frei Chevrolet is also getting into the Holiday Spirit and has a Toys For Tots box. When you come down, consider bringing a little something to drop in the box and give to kids that may not get a Christmas otherwise!

