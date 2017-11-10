Quick Stop Bike Shop Hosts One-Day Garage Sale to Support Noquemanon Trail Network

Marquette, MI – November 10, 2017 – Looking to pick up some new biking accessories or parts? Quick Stop Bike Shop in Marquette is hosting a One-Day Only Garage Sale tomorrow, Saturday November 10th!

The guys at the shop will have tons of items like used and new bike parts, clothing and accessories for sale. Clothing will be on sale for 20% off with 10% of the sales going to NTN. The shop will have demos and rental bikes are on sale with $50 from any bike sold tomorrow going to the trail network too.

Quick Stop Bike Shop is located at 1100 N 3rd Street in Marquette, MI. Follow the Garage Sale Event Page on Facebook for the most recent updates.

