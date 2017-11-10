Quick Stop Bike Shop Hosts One-Day Garage Sale to Support Noquemanon Trail Network
Come to the Quick Stop Bike Shop for the Garage Sale to support the NTN!
Marquette, MI – November 10, 2017 – Looking to pick up some new biking accessories or parts? Quick Stop Bike Shop in Marquette is hosting a One-Day Only Garage Sale tomorrow, Saturday November 10th!
Swing by the shop between 10am until close for lunch of grilled brats and hot dogs while checking out the new or slightly used bike parts and clothing. A portion of the proceeds will be going to Marquette’s local trails, the Noquemanon Trail Newtwork so the sale is cash or check only!
The guys at the shop will have tons of items like used and new bike parts, clothing and accessories for sale. Clothing will be on sale for 20% off with 10% of the sales going to NTN. The shop will have demos and rental bikes are on sale with $50 from any bike sold tomorrow going to the trail network too.
Stop by this one-day sale to see what cool stuff Brian, Nevin, and Erik pull out of their archive. Get back to our local trail network with Quick Stop Bike Shop! The sale goes on snow or shine.
Quick Stop Bike Shop is located at 1100 N 3rd Street in Marquette, MI. Follow the Garage Sale Event Page on Facebook for the most recent updates.
Quick Stop Bike Shop in Marquette.
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto, Instagram at @saddlebackphotography or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Latest posts by Lauren (see all)
