Hunt For a New Vehicle During the Free Frei Friday Event at Frei Chevy in Marquette
Andy Grundstrom and Major Discount chatting about pre-owned Trucks.
Marquette, MI – November 17, 2017 – Major Discount goes where the deals are, and today, the deals are free! The Major is out at Frei Chevrolet for a Free Frei Friday Event. Major Discount is reporting live on-air from the dealership to chat with store representatives and tell listeners about the best deals in town.
Jim Grundstrom the Owner at Frei Chevrolet joined Major Discount to tell listeners about the events in the showroom! Jim invited those hunting for a new vehicle to come out and enjoy some free Jet’s Pizza while checking out what’s on the lot. Frei is also giving you a chance to win a free $200 interior clean up for your vehicle. The detail package includes an interior vacuuming, wipe down of all surfaces, shampoo of carpeted surfaces and floor mats, window cleaning and more all handled by Frei Chevrolet’s professional detailing crew.
The Major also tossed in a few free certificates to give away at the dealership. When you swing by Frei today, you could get a free lunch certificate from UPBargains.com, free pizza, and a free vehicle detailing! And best off all, any Chevrolet is 20% off or check out the 0% financing options on leases. Plus Andy Grundstrom reminded listeners that the 2017 Closeout Sale was still going on as well. Anyone who comes in will receive employee pricing on any 2017 Silverado, Colorado, or Traverse!
Don’t let the rainy weather keep you from deals across all models and a chance to win some free stuff! Make Every Day A Frei Day with Frei Chevrolet. They’re looking to help you Find New Roads with the best deals at our local Chevrolet dealership.
This special edition Colorado is for sale at Frei Chevy with the Dodge rims!
Listen to audio from today’s event:
The Major says hello from Frei Chevrolet
The Major brings you great deals on all-wheel drive vehicles
Jim Grundstrom talks to Major Discount about all the deals
The Major brings you a great deal on a pre-owned plow truck
Major Discount talks to one of the many happy customers at Frei Chevrolet
Manager Andy Grundstrom talks about all of the great all-wheel drive vehicles
The Major talks to Andy about the great deals on Chevy Colorados
Andy and Major Discount go over the great selection
The Major and Andy bring you great deals on pre-owned vehicles
Andy talks about a great 2013 Silverado with Major Discount
The Major and Andy talk about the Chevy Equinox
Major Discount and Andy say goodbye from Frei Chrvrolet
Get in the holiday spirit with from gifts from Frei Chevy!
We’re out here reporting live from Frei Chevrolet!
Check out the accessories in the Frei Chevrolet show room.
The showroom service area has tons of accessories that would make for great gifts this Christmas.
Still need new winter tires? Try Frei Chevy.
Andy talking to Major Discount at Frei Chevy.
Come get some pizza and check out the lot at Frei Chevy.
Bring a gift to drop in the Toys for Tots Box.
The 2017 Closeout Sale and Free Frei Friday at Frei Chevrolet.
Lots of vehicles on the lot, sales across all models!
Frei Chevy located right off US-41 in Marquette.
