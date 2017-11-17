Hunt For a New Vehicle During the Free Frei Friday Event at Frei Chevy in Marquette

Marquette, MI – November 17, 2017 – Major Discount goes where the deals are, and today, the deals are free! The Major is out at Frei Chevrolet for a Free Frei Friday Event. Major Discount is reporting live on-air from the dealership to chat with store representatives and tell listeners about the best deals in town.

Jim Grundstrom the Owner at Frei Chevrolet joined Major Discount to tell listeners about the events in the showroom! Jim invited those hunting for a new vehicle to come out and enjoy some free Jet’s Pizza while checking out what’s on the lot. Frei is also giving you a chance to win a free $200 interior clean up for your vehicle. The detail package includes an interior vacuuming, wipe down of all surfaces, shampoo of carpeted surfaces and floor mats, window cleaning and more all handled by Frei Chevrolet’s professional detailing crew.

The Major also tossed in a few free certificates to give away at the dealership. When you swing by Frei today, you could get a free lunch certificate from UPBargains.com, free pizza, and a free vehicle detailing! And best off all, any Chevrolet is 20% off or check out the 0% financing options on leases. Plus Andy Grundstrom reminded listeners that the 2017 Closeout Sale was still going on as well. Anyone who comes in will receive employee pricing on any 2017 Silverado, Colorado, or Traverse!

Don’t let the rainy weather keep you from deals across all models and a chance to win some free stuff! Make Every Day A Frei Day with Frei Chevrolet. They’re looking to help you Find New Roads with the best deals at our local Chevrolet dealership.

Listen to audio from today’s event:

The Major says hello from Frei Chevrolet

The Major brings you great deals on all-wheel drive vehicles

Jim Grundstrom talks to Major Discount about all the deals

The Major brings you a great deal on a pre-owned plow truck

Major Discount talks to one of the many happy customers at Frei Chevrolet

Manager Andy Grundstrom talks about all of the great all-wheel drive vehicles

The Major talks to Andy about the great deals on Chevy Colorados

Andy and Major Discount go over the great selection

The Major and Andy bring you great deals on pre-owned vehicles

Andy talks about a great 2013 Silverado with Major Discount

The Major and Andy talk about the Chevy Equinox

Major Discount and Andy say goodbye from Frei Chrvrolet

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments