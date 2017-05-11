Break Ground This Spring with the Cub Cadet RT 35 Rear-Tine Tiller at Four Seasons Small Engine

Marquette, MI – May 11, 2017 – With spring well under way, it’s time to break ground on that new project, literally. With Four Seasons Small Engine you get the best prices on the best gear backed by the best service! This spring, Four Seasons is introducing the Cub Cadet RT 35 Rear-Tine Tiller to help you with your ground breaking projects this year.

The RT 35 Rear-Tine Tiller features industry-leading designs showing of the Cub Cadet advantage. Fitted with heavy-duty 12″ stamped steel counter rotating tines, this tiller does all the work leaving you with perfectly tilled soil for planting and gardening up to 6″ deep!

With single-hand operation, you can stand to the side while steering the tiller to avoid walking in your freshly tilled soil.

Accompanied by a 3-year limited warranty this product will give you the soil you’re looking for, the ease you demand, and the extra assurance you need on an already well built item.

Establish and maintain your garden this spring with Four Seasons Small Engine and Cub Cadet!

Stop in to See Four Seasons Small Engine in Escanaba and hear what the knowledgeable crew has to say about this tiller.

Give Mike a call at (906) 789-1760 or visit the store located at 1423 N Lincoln Rd, Escanaba, MI 49829.

