Prepare For Snow with a New Blower from Four Seasons Small Engine in Escanaba

Marquette, MI – September 22, 2017 – Fall is just coming to its peak in the Upper Peninsula, but we all know what comes next – that’s right, snow. Mike at Four Seasons Small Engine has everyone covered though! Snowblowers have just arrived in at the Escanaba based shop and the products will “blow” you away!

Mike showed us a snow throwing beast, the 3X 30″ PRO H. This brand new line is perfect for long U.P. driveways and can move over smooth and gravel surfaces with no problem! The hydrostatic transmission with infinite speed control makes it easy to find the right speed for every snow condition, allowing you to set the pace. Built to take on the worst of winter, this Cub Cadet can handle any job with it’s serrated drift cutters and 14″ augers.

If you’re looking for a new blower before winter sets in, get down to Four Seasons Small Engine at 1423 N Lincoln Rd, in Escanaba! Mike will be in the shop and ready to help choose the machine for you. Still got some limb clearing to do before winter? Check out the awesome STIHL chainsaw deals running through the end of September.

Visit Four Seasons at 1425 N Lincoln Rd, or online through their website and Facebook! Call Mike at (906) 789-1760.

