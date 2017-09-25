New Chipper Line Arrives at Four Seasons Small Engine of Escanaba

Marquette, MI – September 25, 2017 – Cutting and disposing of old branches can be a big job, but Four Seasons Small Engine in Escanaba has the answer. New chippers are in and they’re perfect for turning lawn debris into mulch or compost!

The Cub Cadet CS 3310 Chipper Shredder will cut down on the time you spend in the yard while cutting those branches and twigs down to just wood chips! Equipped with a Briggs and Stratton OHV Engine, you’ll notice the perfect amount of power to get the job done cleaner and more efficiently. The chipper is easy to transport using the tow bar to attach it to any Cub Cadet rider. Sitting on 10′ x 4′ fully pneumatic tires, whether you’re going through tough terrain or just across the yard, the CS 3310 will keep up.

This chipper and others are part of a the 2017 line at Four Seasons Small Engine in Escanaba. Visit the shop and see Mike about a chipper! The Four Seasons crew will help pick out the best machine for your job and show you how to use it!

Swing by Four Seasons Small Engine at 1423 N Lincoln Rd in Escanaba or call Mike at (906) 789-1760. You can also keep up with Four Seasons on their website or by following them on Facebook!

