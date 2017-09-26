Enjoy Easy Lawn Maintenance with a Cub Cadet Sweeper from Four Seasons Small Engine

Marquette, MI – September 26, 2017 – In the Upper Peninsula one thing we have an abundance of is trees. Fall is here so leaves are dropping and weaker branches are starting to break. Keep yard maintenance manageable with a new Cub Cadet Sweeper from Four Seasons Small Engine.

This sweeper has an offset hitch that allows for mowing and sweeping making it a versatile tool for your yard. Pull it behind a tractor, four-wheeler, or even with a wood chipper to make easy work of lawn debris removal. The adjustable brush height on this 44″ lawn sweeper lets you cover any job. Stop in to see the sweeper for yourself at Four Seasons Small Engine in Escanaba. The sales are good and the price is low – just $329.99!

Four Seasons Small Engine is located at 1423 N Lincoln Rd in Escanaba. Swing by the shop to see Mike and the new products in store! Through the end of September, STIHL chainsaws are on sale too!

Call Mike at (906) 789-1760 with questions. Visit their website or Facebook Page to learn more.

