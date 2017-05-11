Attend Freighter View’s Free Move to Assisted Living Presentation

Marquette, MI – May 11, 2017 – This Wednesday, stop in to Freight View Assisted Living’s beautiful log home facility next to the St. Marys River. The community is hosting a free seminar about making the move to assisted living.

You can join the Freighter View staff May 17th to learn about how the community can help your loved one with the move from independent living. With presentations at 2pm and 6pm, come at your convenience to witness how the Freighter View Care Givers value the residents, encourage independence, and help foster new friendships during the new transition. During the event there will be refreshments, offering tours, and Kristine will answer any questions families may have about assisted living.

At Freighter View Assisted Living and Continuing Care their philosophy is that every senior deserves to live a full and satisfying life. They are committed to providing the support residents need to live the fullest and most satisfying lives while treating residents with the present and dignity they deserve.

Providing their services for the last 11 years in Sault Ste. Marie, Freighter View Assisted Living has always operated near 95% occupancy. If assisted living is becoming a relevant factor in your life, don’t wait, find out more with Freighter View this coming week!

Contact Manager Cindy Pohjola at (906) 635-6002.

Freighter View Assisted Living and Continuing Care is located at 605 W Portage Ave, Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783.

Listen to Cindy and Kristine invite you to attend!

