Mill Creek Senior Living Center Hosts “A Sunday With Mom” Floral Arrangement Lesson

Marquette, MI – May 7, 2017 – The fun-loving staff at Mill Creek Senior Living Center always does a great job planning fun special events for the residents of Mill Creek and their families. This time, Administrator Kristine Scheider and her special events team created a Flower Day for Mom.

Sarah from Lutey’s Flower Shop in Marquette arrived with roses, carnations, daisies, ferns, babies breath and everything residents needed to create their own Mother’s Day bouquets. Hands-on events like this one are always a hit with residents and their families.

Of course there were treats and beverages available as well. Oh, and were they ever tasty! As always, everyone who attended raved about the goodies that were served. Mill Creek thinks of everything!

In fact, Mill Creek staff does such a good job planning these special events for the residents that we always schedule them into our family calendar. My wife Rita and I enjoy spending time with mom at Mill Creek, but events like these are especially fun. This weekend we enjoyed watching mom be creative as she designed her Mother’s Day bouquet courtesy of Mill Creek Senior Living Center and Sarah from Lutey’s Flowers.

Thanks, Mill Creek for hosting such a fun event!

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments