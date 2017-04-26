The Day Will Come When You Need Care – Get To Know Newberry Assisted Living Community

Marquette, MI – April 26, 2017 – Last week we took a trip over to Newberry to visit the Newberry Assisted Living Community. This facility gives their clients the helping hand they need while maintaining an independent life style. The community has made of up one room and studio apartments designed for comfort, privacy, and safety. With a emergency call system, your mom or dad will never be too far from help while remaining in a comfortable, independent living environment.

Walking in the door you see how hard the staff works to make your feel at home, as if you had just walked into your own house! With a cozy fireplace and warm front desk staff, it’s a place anyone could feel “at home”! Terri Oberle, the Manager at Newberry Assisted Living walked us the the facility explaining the great Assisted Living and Individual Care programs available on site. No matter what situation, Newberry Assisted Living Community is equip to handle it.

Open since the fall of 2001, residency provides quality care with 17 fully- furnished apartments.

The small size of the facility allows staff give their full attention and personal assistance to residents.

If you or someone you know needs better care, consider taking a trip to Newberry for the facility’s Open House, May 17th and 18th. Newberry Assisted Living Community will have walk-throughs of the campus, refreshments, and time to answer any questions you may have.

Newberry Assisted Living Community is located at 7966 Pamela Lane, Newberry, MI 49868

