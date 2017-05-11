Get Your Questions Answered at Newberry Assisted Living during the “Making the Move to Assisted Living” Seminar
Call Newberry Assisted Living at (906) 293-0200
Marquette, MI – May 11, 2017 – Is assisted living a subject you have questions about? Join Newberry Assisted Living Community for their free seminar, “Making the Move to Assisted Living”. At 2pm, Thursday May 18th, the facility will be offering tours of the small residency. Enjoy cookies and coffee while finding out how Newberry Assisted Living can help you or someone you care about.
The seminar will talk about all of the challenges your mom, dad, grandpa, or grandma may be facing and what the community does to make those challenges a little easier.
Offering a full spectrum of services to help residents maintain an independent life style, the highly trained and caring staff at Newberry Assisted Living will be there to assist you or your loved as needed.
Everyone enjoying the cake for their bride to be.
At Newberry Assisted Living, a helping hand is never far away and the facility wants to help answer your question!
Make the drive to Newberry Assisted Living Community for the “Making the Move to Assisted Living” presentation, get the answers you’re looking for.
Newberry Assisted Living Community is located at 7966 Pamela Lane, Newberry, Michigan 49868 or call Terri at (906) 293-0200.
Listen to Terri talk about the up coming event and invite you to attend!
Everyone enjoying the cake for their bride to be.
We happened to drop by on a very exiting day. This Newberry Assisted Living Community member was getting married!
Call Newberry Assisted Living and Talk to Terri
This facility has 17 fully furnished apartments for independent & individual care clients.
