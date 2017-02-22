Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like” 101.9 Sunny.FM Song of the Day
Marquette, Michigan – February 22nd, 2017 – Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like” is your new music add and song of the day for this Wednesday on 101.9 Sunny.FM! You’ll always hear new hot adult contemporary music first on Sunny.FM!
101.9 Sunny.FM is Marquette County and “Station of the Year”
Be sure to visit the official website for Bruno Mars!
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Latest posts by Joe Mueller (see all)
Comments
comments