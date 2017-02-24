Judah & The Lion – “Take It All Back” 101.9 Sunny.FM Song of the Day

February 24, 2017

Sunny.fm Song of the DayMarquette, Michigan – February 24th, 2017 – Judah & The Lion – “Take It All Back” is your new music add and song of the day for this Friday on 101.9 Sunny.FM! You’ll always hear new hot adult contemporary music first on Sunny.FM!

101.9 Sunny.FM is Marquette County and “Station of the Year”

Be sure to visit the official website for Judah & The Lion!

