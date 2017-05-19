Shawn Mendes – “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” 101.9 Sunny.FM Song of the Day

Sunny.fm Song of the DayMarquette, MichiganMay 19th, 2017 – Shawn Mendes – “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” is your new music add and song of the day for this Friday on 101.9 Sunny.FM! You’ll always hear new hot adult contemporary music first on Sunny.FM!

101.9 Sunny.FM is Marquette County and “Station of the Year”

Be sure to visit the official website for Shawn Mendes!

