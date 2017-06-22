With the NBA Draft Tonight, What Should the Pistons do? – Sunny Overnights with Jeremy

Marquette, MI- June 22nd, 2017- The NBA Draft is tonight, with coverage beginning at 7 pm. The Detroit Pistons have the 12th overall pick tonight which means there are many different ways they could go. But it all depends on how the board falls. I will give you my take on selections that make sense, who I don’t want to see, and my dream scenario.

I was a guest on the Morning Sports Drive, with Ryan Ranguette and Luke Ghiardi. That show airs on Fox Sports Marquette 105.1 and 99.9 FM. This was a big topic of discussion and it is still at the top of my mind with the draft being tonight.

I think the pick that makes the most sense is Luke Kennard out of Duke. The Pistons were 28th in the league in 3-pt field goal percentage and they were 22nd in overall shooting. Luke Kennard is considered the best shooter in this draft which is extremely deep. The knock on Kennard is that people worry that he is not athletic enough and that could hurt him on the defensive side of the floor.

The player I don’t want to see go to the Pistons is Zach Collins from Gonzaga. Collins is an athletic 7-footer. He is very gifted athletic, especially being that size. I just don’t think he fits in with the Pistons and how you can win in this league. The league is turning into a game where you want to create space on the floor and having an athletic big man might not help you with that. Also the Pistons already have a player like that in Andre Drummond. So there really is no point in have two of the same player.

My dream scenario might take a miracle, but that’s why we call it a dream, right? I would absolutely love to see the Pistons trade Andre Drummond and somehow move up to a pick in the top 8. I think the best player for the Pistons in this draft is Malik Monk from Kentucky. The Pistons were awful at shooting, especially beyond the arch. Monk is one of the best in the country in 3-point shooting. He is also very athletic for his position, meaning he can play defense, and take it to the rim on offense. He has an all-around game for a position of need for the Pistons.

The problem is making this happen. Andre Drummond is in the second year of a max contract. He can’t shoot free throws, and gets fouled a lot because of that. He is a double-double machine though, so he is a good player. My hope is that you only need one fool to make this deal, and that might be Phil Jackson and the New York Knicks. The Knicks have the 8th overall pick. They are looking to get rid of their big man in Kristaps Porzingis and Phil Jackson likes to run an offense that needs a double-double machine. So if I am Stan Van Gundy (Coach and President of the Pistons), I am doing whatever this takes to make that happen.

