Man’s Best Friend – Sunny Overnights with Jeremy

Marquette, MI- June 23rd, 2017- This morning I was mentioning that I am a dog owner and I know when somebody tells me the same, my first thought is what kind? So I figured I would dedicate this post to my dog Zeus. He is a 3 year old German Shepherd-Beagle mix.

When my fiance and I adopted him 3 years ago he was only 10 weeks old or so. All we knew about him is that he was a German Shepherd mix. That was perfect for us, we wanted a nice big German Shepherd. Well as the time went on and he was about 10 months he was only 45 lbs or so and that is when we obviously knew he had to be mixed with something smaller.

We ended up taking him to the vet to get information on what he is mixed with and it turns out it was a beagle. So that would explain why he has maxed out at 50 lbs. He is a very lovable dog who gets away with too much because my fiance and I are soft when it comes to him. He is not out of control by any stretch but he is a jumper. So if you came into my house he would sprint to the door and jump up on you to try and lick your face. It’s okay, he usually settles down after a couple of minutes.

My fiance and I could not be happier about our move up here from the Metro-Detroit area but the happiest one of us, has to be Zeus. We came from a one-bedroom apartment, and now live in a house with a fenced in backyard. Me and my fiance love to go hiking and guess who is never left behind? Yup, it’s Zeus. Back home we never got to do stuff like that with him, so it is safe to say he knows when were getting dressed for a hike and will be waiting right by the door before were even ready.

It was a great time being on-air with you this morning, join me tomorrow afternoon from 3-6 pm to do it all again. You can see more at my web page.

