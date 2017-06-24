When She Said Yes – Sunny Overnights with Jeremy

Marquette, MI- June 24th, 2017- I’ve mentioned my fiance quite a few times on air and I want to tell you the story about when I asked her to marry me. First off her name is Lauren and we might 4 years ago at one of my best friends birthday parties.

After about six months I knew she was the one, and I was going to ask her to marry me. It took me a while to actually work up the courage but there were a couple of things I wanted to do before I did. First, I wanted us to get our own place together and see if she could still put up with me and she saw how I lived. Check. Then it was how was I going to do it.

See, my friends and I all around the same time were either getting married or proposing. Seriously, every year my fiance and I have been together I have had to stand in at least two weddings. Of course all my friends had great stories of when they proposed. A few did it on a beach, one at there favorite spot in Detroit, and another on the news at their U of M tailgate. So I couldn’t just take her to dinner. We actually had a trip planned over New Years 2015-16 to Gatlinburg, TN with my twin sister and her husband. I knew that would be it and the three of us got to planning.

The final thing, and probably the most important, was ask her parents for their blessing. I knew they would say yes but I know they are old fashioned and this was their first daughter getting married so I had to do it right. They said yes and were excited, but they were a little mad because I asked them about a right before Thanksgiving. That meant they had to keep it a secret over the Holidays. Her mom was not happy about that.

When everything was set and everything was in place, I had to prepare a speech. I had written one over and over and over till I felt I finally got it right. So we got to Gatlinburg and made it to the top of a mountain which was where I wanted to do it. My brother-in-law had champagne and glasses in his bag all I had to do is get down on one knee and give my speech hoping she would say yes. Now if you ever been here before it is the most stressful couple minutes of your life right before. I was a nervous wreck but I got down and ready to deliver a speech but all I could blurt out was “Will you marry me?” as I presented the ring.

She obviously said yes with excitement, and a little bit of tears. It was the happiest moment of my life and I will never forget how special it was to do it at the top of a mountain with people who are very close to me. I couldn’t thank them enough either, as they were in on the plan and were willing to help me out. I just wanted to use these posts to keep letting you get to know me.

