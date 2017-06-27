Rain, Rain, Go Away – Sunny Overnights with Jeremy

Marquette, MI- June 26th, 2017- Is this rain ever going to stop? I have mentioned that I am new to this area. Is it always like this every June? It seems like we went straight from winter to just rain. I’ve moved up here hoping to explore explore the outdoors.

I know the U.P. is full of beautiful landscapes and I want to get out and see them. But it is tough to do when it rains everyday. Also for my birthday, since I moved out of an apartment and into a house, my fiance got me this really nice charcoal grill back in March. I have been waiting to bust that thing out and really start grilling.

It’s just too damn hard when it rains every day. The most I’ve been able to do is a brat or burger here or there. I am a foodie. I want to be able to go out there for a whole day and throw some ribs on there. Just something more than a brat or burger. Is there ever going to be a week with only sunshine? I swear it is like we are living in Seattle.

I had a great time with you this morning and I look forward to doing it again tomorrow.

