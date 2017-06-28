Did Spieth Go Too Far – Sunny Overnights with Jeremy

Marquette, MI- June 27th, 2017- Did PGA golfer Jordan Spieth go too far on Sunday with his celebration? Golf is supposed to be a game of temperament and etiquette. In the sports world people are discussing whether Jordan Spieth took it too far when he won The Travelers Championship on Sunday.

Jordan Spieth was a top the leader board all weekend at The Travelers. On Sunday he found himself in a playoff against Daniel Berger. After Spieth missed his drive and then missed his second shot and put himself in a bunker next to the green, it was not looking good for the 23 year old. But then Spieth made a miraculous shot, he chipped it in from the sand.

This is where the controversy comes in to play. After making such a tremendous shot, Spieth threw his club at the ground in celebration. His caddy through the sand trap rake as well, then they both chest bumped. It is something the golf world has never seen, a celebration full of emotion and action. Golf is a game where you are supposed to keep calm and your emotions in check. You are supposed to be courteous of the other golfers. After Spieth’s celebration, Berger still had a putt to make. That could have actually sent it to another playoff hole but he missed it. And Spieth was your champion.

What do you think? Do you think Jordan Spieth and his caddy should face consequences from the PGA for their actions? Or do you think this is what golf needs. Me, personally, I think its great and golf needs more excitement from their players.

