My Experience From My First Station Giveaway – Sunny Overnights with Jeremy

Marquette, MI- June 29th, 2017– Wow! What a night! This was the first time I was ever part of a radio station giveaway. And the Mow Like A Pro Giveaway did not disappoint. There were hundreds of people that showed up with their guess hoping to win that Altoz lawnmower.

First off, I want to try and thank everyone I can think of. I want to thank Mike and Paula from Four Seasons for making this possible. I want to thank River Rock Lanes for hosting this event. They did a fantastic job. I want to thank Mama Russo’s for their delicious food. I want to thank you the listeners for being a part of the contest. And I want to thank anyone else who was involved, it was such a big success.

At first, it seemed a little overwhelming because there were so many people who made it out. But once everyone got settled in, things ran smooth. Walt and Mike from the Sunny Morning Show were the emcees and were excellent on the mic as usual. They were handing out door prizes from many great sponsors who donated (thank you for you sponsors who did that).

Eric Scott from WFXD was releasing tables to go get the great spread from Mama Russo’s. The Yooper Beer Brats and famous salads were incredible. I couldn’t get enough of it. After dinner it was time for the moment of the night.

We did special drawings to get seven finalists for the lawnmower. Each finalist picked out an envelope with a station’s logo on it. After a ten second countdown, the finalists revealed which one had a certificate for the Altoz Zero Turn Riding Mower. And the winner was James Snyder of Ishpeming. Congratulations James!

It was such a cool event to be a part of. I cannot wait for our next giveaway. By the way the registration has already begun for that right on Sunny.FM. The prize will be a $7,000 storage shed from Premium Pole Buildings and Storage.

I had a great time this morning and cannot wait to do it again tomorrow. See more at my web page.

