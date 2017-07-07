Getting More of Me! – Sunny Overnights with Jeremy

You will be hearing a lot more of me as I move to midnight-6 am.

Marquette, MI- July 7th, 2017- It has been a pleasure to get up with you every weekday morning. It has been a lot of fun getting my start in radio and you joining me in the process. This will not be a long post but I did want to let you know you will be hearing more of me on Sunny.FM.

I will be expanding my overnight show from 3-6 am to midnight-6 am every weekday morning. I look forward to spending this extra time with you as I get better at my craft.

It was a great time this morning and you can hear me tomorrow afternoon from 3-6 pm on Sunny.FM. See more at my web page.

