Spider-Man: Homecoming Review, NO SPOILERS – Sunny Overnights with Jeremy

Marquette, MI- July, 10th 2017- I mentioned on my show that I got out to the theater on Sunday and caught the new Spider-Man: Homecoming film. It was a fantastic movie. The Spider-Man series had taken a hit after the last two movies starring Andrew Garfield as the lead. This one brought back the good times of the series when Tobey Maguire was the star but even better.

The new movie did $15.4 million on it’s opening night in North-American theaters and producing over $100 million by the weekend’s end. This was a refreshing film for the Spider-Man series. Tom Holland was the perfect actor for the role. He seemed like a high school kid with newly found abilities. The story and plot was great. We all think we know the story of Spider-Man but this movie made you think otherwise.

Michael Keaton was great as the villain, the Vulture. Honestly, there is not a thing I could complain about in this film. It had my attention throughout the entire movie. If you get the chance, I highly recommend you get out and see this one. You will not be disappointed.

I had a great time on our newly extended show today.

