Are You Buying Mayweather Vs McGregor? – Sunny Overnights with Jeremy

Marquette, MI- July 13th, 2017- Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are scheduled to fight August 26th. This is the fight the fans of both UFC and boxing have been clamoring for. Floyd Mayweather retired after finishing his boxing career undefeated but not without a little controversy, because of the style in which he boxes. Conor McGregor is the best UFC fighter in his prime and wants a new challenge.

The two had their first of many press conferences before the fight. Both of them exchanged profanities and personal shots. Nothing was settled in terms of who wins the fight, but it surely was entertaining. McGregor is a big underdog as this is purely a boxing match. McGregor is use to fighting all styles with very minimal rules. Mayweather has never lost a boxing match in his career. After the first press conference, how do you feel?

Do you think Mcgregor has a chance against Mayweather? Are you going to purchase the fight on Pay-Per-View? Will you go some where that is showing the fight? Do you think this is such an unfair fight your not going to watch? Or do you not even care at all?

I can tell you I think that McGregor gets beat up bad in this fight. He is out of his element, and going against one of the best boxers ever. I like that McGregor is not scared of the challenge but I think he is biting off more than he can chew. I will not pay $50 or $100 to watch this but I will find a way to see it live even though I am 99.9% sure of the outcome.

I had a good time this morning and look forward to spending tomorrow’s with you. You can see more at my web page.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments