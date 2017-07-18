My First Northern Lights Experience – Sunny Overnights with Jeremy

Marquette, MI- July 18th, 2017- Did you get out and see the northern lights this weekend? As somebody who was born and raised in Metro Detroit, I’ve always wanted to see them. My fiance is the exact same, she was dying. It was actually kind of funny, we are both huge Game of Thrones fans and the premiere was Sunday night, but that’s when the lights were out. Decisions, decisions, for us. We definitely made the right call.

We grabbed the dog, grabbed some lawn chairs, a blanket, and we headed to the coast. We finally were able to see the lights with the naked eye for the first time. We have gone out before thinking it’s like you see in peoples pictures. We quickly learned it is not. Pictures you see are usually shot with a DSLR camera by someone who knows how to use it. To see the lights with your naked eye, the chances are much slimmer but we took that chance and were not disappointed.

We loved it so much that we are thinking of taking an Alaskan cruise next September for our honeymoon. That way we can see them even brighter. I had a good time this morning and can’t wait until tomorrow. You can see more at my web page.

