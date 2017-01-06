Michigan State Parks Get the New Year Started with “Shoe Year’s Day” Hikes

Marquette, Michigan – January 6, 2017 – New year, new you! To start this year, you can work toward that resolution of getting fit while enjoying all the beautiful outdoor scenery the state of Michigan has to offer.

The Michigan DNR, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Michigan, and the Michigan Recreation and Park Association got together to form the “Shoe Year’s Day” hike events. DNR Social Media Content Coordinator Stephanie Yancer joined the 8th Day to discuss the event.

The hiking events take place at various trails throughout Michigan from December 31 – January 8. All of the events are free, however any vehicle planning to enter a state park must have a recreation passport. Snow shoes are available for rent at most of the locations. A full list of events can be found here.

Yancer says these events provide people a chance to get out and experience the great trails Michigan has to offer. The events are fun and many are provided with a campfire and hot chocolate to enjoy afterwards.

Yancer also encourages everyone to share photos of their hikes. The DNR is on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. When sharing photos, simply use the hashtag “#MIShoeYear”.

With over 12,500 miles of trails in the state, Yancer says Michigan is quickly becoming known as the “Trail State.” And you can get out and experience these great trails for free!

There were some great tips that Yancer provided as well. Her biggest one was dress warm and dress in layers! You want to make sure that you are warm, but also want to have a contingency plan if you get too warm. If you feel you need to take off the top layer, you don’t want just a t-shirt underneath.

Individuals hiking these trails should also be prepared by bringing a bottle of water to hydrate and always tell someone where you are going and when you plan to return. You can also plan your hike ahead of time by going check out the trails online.

For more information on the hikes, check out their website.

